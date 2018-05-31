Saint John litter problem 'depressing,' couple says

A Saint John couple says the city's litter problem is growing worse and making their daily walks "depressing."

Jacques and Ginette Parent say they raised the issue with municipal staff a year ago, but they say nothing improved.

In an interview with CBC News on Somerset Street in the city's north end, the couple pointed out the trash that lined both sides of the road, stretching a kilometre eastward from Technology Drive.

The most visible elements were innumerable cups and wrappers from Tim Hortons.

Newspapers, plastic, bottles, cigarette packaging and various household waste were also visible as well as a rusting shopping cart.

Some of the trash spotted along Somerset Street on Wednesday. (CBC)

"People should care," said Ginette. "It's our planet."

"I think it's bad for the tourists," said Jacques.

The Parents say they submitted photos to the city last May.

They wrote a letter and they say they spoke directly to staff at the Transportation and Environment office on Rothesay Avenue.

Staff resources for neighbourhood cleanups are limited. - Lisa Caissie, city spokeswoman

"We went about three times," said Ginette.

The City of Saint John does provide a free trailer and equipment to volunteer groups who want to organize local cleanups. The Green Machine can be booked online through the city's website in the spring and summer.

But the areas that concern the Parents don't seem to be part of a neighbourhood or park, where residents might feel a sense of ownership.

Jacques and Ginette Parent say all Saint John citizens should care about the city's litter problem. (CBC)

They say Adelaide Street, Lansdowne Avenue near the shopping plaza and the grounds near the Lord Beaverbrook Rink are some of the worst spots in the city.

Ward 2 Coun. John MacKenzie told CBC News on Thursday he isn't familiar with their complaint, but he said he would be willing to help organize a Green Machine cleanup.

The Parents say they'd like to see Saint John employ some students over the summer who would be responsible for cleaning up the trash.

City spokesperson Lisa Caissie explained by email that students are sometimes assigned to the work, but it's not a full-time position.

"Staff resources for neighbourhood cleanups are limited," she wrote.

Caissie said a few local organizations have recently expressed an interest in organizing a community cleanup day. And she said the city will check to see if they're available to work in the north end.