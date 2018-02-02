Saint John won't pick up small or heavy garbage bags anymore

New rules are in effect for curbside garbage collection in Saint John.

One of the biggest changes under the city's amended solid waste bylaw is that small bags, such as grocery store bags and kitchen bin bags, won't be picked up anymore — even if they're in a garbage can.

Jeff Hussey, deputy commissioner of transportation and environment services, acknowledged that might pose a challenge for residents on tight incomes, who don't want the added expense of buying traditional garbage bags.

They're actually having to almost have to climb in the container or tip the container over to get the bags out. - Jeff Hussey , city hall

But it's a safety issue for workers, who collect garbage from more than 500 households a day, he said.

"The safety of our workers is paramount for us."

Small bags mean more bags for workers to pick up, said Hussey.

"So we want to ensure they're not doing this repetitive motion and putting themselves at risk of injury."

Similarly, when small bags are in large receptacles and the workers can't easily reach them, "they're actually having to almost have to climb in the container or tip the container over to get the bags out," he said.

Weight restrictions

Bags, cans or bundles can't weigh more than 44 pounds (20 kg) and green compost binds can't weigh more than 100 pounds, said Hussey, noting workers currently lift, on average, more than five tons of refuse a day.

Bundles must be baled or tied and cannot exceed one metre in length or half a metre in either width or depth.

Loose garbage won't be collected and dangerous items, such as broken glass or needles, must now be boxed and clearly labelled.

Workers have been cut and punctured by unknowingly picking up bags that contain such items, he said.

Construction and demolition materials are no longer accepted either, as a cost-cutting measure, said Hussey.

The city gets charged $108 per ton for regular refuse, whereas the landfill fee for construction waste is only $28 a ton.

Construction waste is heavy, and if it's slipped in with the regular garbage, the city has to pay a lot more to the landfill than people would pay if they dropped it off themselves.

The city does offer a free bulky item pickup service twice a year to those who register, said Hussey. There is also a free service available for the disposal of household hazardous waste and recycling of electronics.

The bylaw amendments are designed to allow for a more effective and efficient service.

"The way garbage is contained, its weight, and its contents, are all important factors in ensuring our collectors can operate safely and efficiently to keep our streets clean," Katherine Shannon, operations manager with transportation and environment services, said in a statement.

Although the amendments have been approved by council and are in effect, the city is currently focusing on educating the public about the changes, said Hussey.

An awareness campaign is underway.

"Meet Waste Wise Willy! He's traveling our roads & neighbourhoods to provide tips & reminders on how to stash your trash, reduce & reuse for a greener/safer/cleaner Saint John," the city tweeted on Jan. 30.

Starting Feb. 8, inappropriate items will be left at the curb and labelled to indicate how they violate the bylaw.

Anyone who violates the bylaw could face fines of between $150 and $1,000.