The head of Tír na nÓg Forest School said he's withdrawing his proposal to Saint John city council to gain access to a building in Rockwood Park.

"We put our best foot forward," said Tim Jones. "And we don't have another one."

Jones told council in early July he needed access to a canteen building near Lily Lake to grow his school and keep it within city limits.

He also claimed the canteen building was an environmental risk to the surrounding area and offered to spend $150,000 to repair it.

The school is now located out of the city's Cherry Brook Zoo.

But Jones said he didn't know how long the school could stay there and quick access to a new location was needed because of a tight deadline created by the upcoming school year. He since confirmed the school can remain at the zoo until next year.

"We elected to remain, of course, for our last year here at the zoo," Jones said on Wednesday.

"We had already made that commitment. We were just looking to take on more as well."

Teachers for the Tír na nÓg Forest School prepare the land where they plan to teach Kindergarten and Grade 1 in the forest near Cherry Brook Zoo. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Council was reluctant to provide quick access to the park building when Jones approached it in July.

Council said it knew too little about the proposal and not being able to ensure the school would be permitted on land donated to the municipality, it referred the matter to city staff.

Jones decided not to use the canteen as a central hub for the school. But a more permanent home is still needed.

He also said the city hasn't "aggressively approached us to remain in Saint John."

"That's just the bottom line. I've had very little contact with the city at this time," he said. "They haven't expressed an interest but we've had other parties that have."

Keeping school in city limits

Jones said the school is adding a Kindergarten and Grade 1 class this year and also plans to add higher grades in the future.

He said six teachers moved to the city from out of town to work at the school.

"The most disappointing part for me, as a taxpayer, as a citizen of Saint John, isn't that I didn't make a deal from a business perspective," he said.

"It's that lack of recognition of what we do have provided for our community. No, we're not a big industry. But we have communities around us that are growing."

Jones said he now bought a portable classroom that's 33 by 10 feet and can be customized to be on wheels. The classroom is expected to arrive sometime in the next month and can accommodate more than 30 children attending the school.

If he decides to leave in a year, Jones can take his investment with him, he said.

But he hasn't given up hope on finding a space for Tír na nÓg in the city.

"I also think there's opportunities in the future," he said.