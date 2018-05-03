Saint John flood hits record level and waters continue to rise in area

Communities in the Saint John area remain at risk as river levels continue to rise and are threatening to set new flooding records.

The St. John River already reached 5.4 metres early on Thursday morning. Water levels are expected to reach 5.7 metres by Friday in Saint John.

Flood level for Saint John is 4.2 metres. The 1973 flood level was 5.4 metres and in 2008 the level was 5.2 metres.

The forecast for the Saint John area today calls for cooler temperatures than Wednesday, but also forecasts as much as 15 mm of rain overnight.

Low tide will occur this morning at 8:55 a.m, but high tide, which may affect flood waters, will occur at 3:05 p.m., with low tide occurring again at 9:13 p.m.

Voluntary evacuation

Sandbags are becoming a common sight in the Saint John area as water levels rise. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

A voluntary evacuation order remains in place for several Saint John neighbourhoods including;

Randolph

Westfield Road between South Bay-Acamac and Morna Heights

Ragged Point Road in the north end

Beach Road by Rockwood Park

Any isolated areas along the St. John River

The voluntary evacuation order affects almost 2,000 people.

Kevin Clifford, head of Saint John's Emergency Measures Organization, said somewhere between 60 and 80 people have left their homes voluntarily and the organization will be speaking with many of those remaining.

"We are going to follow up on a door to door campaign, particularly in some of those isolated areas," said Clifford.

So far Clifford hasn't heard of any reports of nighttime evacuations.

Clifford told Information Morning Saint John that Saint John EMO has been in touch with military officials in case they're needed.

"We've opened that line and they've been very receptive," said Clifford.

"We've had that discussion … they have equipment that … will be very helpful."

Flood has closed 3 schools

Schools, ferries and roads have all been closed because of the flood. (CBC)

Flooding has caused the closure of three schools in southern New Brunswick.

Morna Heights Elementary School in Saint John, Belleisle Regional High School and Belleisle Elementary are closed today.

Ferries have also been affected along the lower Saint John River Valley.

The Belleisle Bay, Evandale, Westfield and Summerville-Millidgeville ferries are not running today while the ferries at Gondola Point are.

Road closures continue to pile up in the province because of flooding.

CBC New Brunswick's extensive list of road closures can be found here.