'A sigh of (some) relief:' Saint John flood levels could peak today

The City of Saint John says flood levels in the region could peak by the end of today.

"A sigh of (some) relief may be in sight" for residents affected by historic flooding, the city posted on Twitter around 1:30 p.m.

The latest information from New Brunswick River Watch indicates the floodwaters could crest during high tide at 6:30 p.m., with waters beginning to recede "very slowly over the next few days."

Officials initially predicted the levels would not peak until Tuesday, when the St. John River was forecast to reach 5.8 metres.

It currently stands at 5.7 metres. Flood stage for the region is 4.2 metres.

"Water levels will continue to fluctuate based on daily tidal impacts, but maximum high tide levels are also receding this week," the city tweeted today.

Officials said that once the floodwaters peak, it will take a few days for the water to recede. (CBC News)

Citizens are urged to continue to exercise extreme caution as flood conditions will persist for the "foreseeable future."

The recovery will take much longer, the head of the city's Emergency Measures Organization advised on Sunday.

"We think recovery is going to be really long," said Kevin Clifford, who is also the city's fire chief.

The recovery could take "10 times" as long as the flooding itself, which started.