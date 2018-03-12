Saint John Coun. Gary Sullivan wants provincial candidates in each of the city's four ridings to be given a kit containing the city's wish list for legislative change.

"This is actually a prime opportunity to have those discussions with folks before they are elected," said Sullivan.

"It would be prudent of us to get a head start on it and talk to the candidates about it."

Over the next 10 months, the city and provincial government are to discuss terms for a new deal that will allow the municipality to dig out from under what's being called a "structural deficit."

To buy the city time, Premier Brian Gallant has promised up to $22.8 million over a three-year period.

Cuts expected

But with little hope for serious assessment growth over the next few years there's widespread agreement that money will not be enough to prevent layoffs and widespread cuts to city services after 2020.

City officials have raised a number of potential remedies, including amalgamation with surrounding communities, regionalization of services, changes to the property tax system, and allowing the municipality to launch for-profit businesses.

"If we as Saint John council can get Saint John candidates using the same kind of language we are, all rowing in the same direction, then no matter who gets elected we're ready to move ahead right away," said Sullivan.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.

Amalgamation unpopular

Grand Bay-Westfield Mayor Grace Losier says her council is unanimously opposed to amalgamation and rejects studying the issue to see if there might be benefits. (CBC)

Sullivan expects candidates in city ridings will be onside with some of the ideas.

There's little appetite, however, in surrounding municipalities for amalgamation or for regionalizing services such as police and fire.

Monday's city council agenda includes a letter to the province from Grand Bay-Westfield Mayor Grace Losier to advise it of her council's "unanimous opposition" to amalgamation or even to a study on the issue.

"Our Municipal Plan provides for managed growth to ensure we can meet our service needs, which are significantly lower than those of the City of Saint John," said Losier.

Grand Bay-Westfield's residential property tax rate is $1.37 for every $100 of assessed value, about 30 per cent less than the city's.

The letter goes on to list several city-based organizations the town already supports annually through its taxes.

The Kennebecasis Valley communities of Quispamsis and Rothesay both earlier signalled their opposition.