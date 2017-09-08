Planners behind Saint John's future field house say it will help mitigate the effects of extreme weather events such as heavy rain, thanks to the inclusion of a green space and pond that will also be home to wildlife and walking trails.



"This part of the city has a long history of flooding challenges," said field house president Bill MacMackin, hours after an all-day downpour caused the intersection at McAllister Drive and Majors Brook Drive to be submerged.

"Our goal was to make this project more of a positive contributor, something that could deal with its stormwater, anticipate some of the developments of the future, but also add an amenity to the east side that isn't there now."



MacMackin says the retention area will be more than enough to absorb the runoff from the building and the parking lot.



"We have three and a half times the capacity in this development, for what will be built in the first phase, for what we need," he said.

The intersection between McAllister Drive and Major Brooks Drive in Saint John experienced heavy flooding Wednesday evening. (CBC)



A boardwalk into the green space will be part of a kilometre-long trail.

MacMackin says it could take about five years for the plant life to fill in. But in time, he expects it will be lush.



"You could have put it all [the stormwater runoff] underground in holding areas, in tanks and concrete structures and conduits and it wouldn't have cost a lot less, but then you wouldn't have had the park space."



The past 30 years have seen the development and emergence of what is now the city's busiest shopping district.

But Thursday, flocks of Canada geese on their way south were landing among the bullrushes that still thrive in untouched pockets of marshland.



"Instead of turning our back on them, it's time to focus on them and see how not just a wetland can be beneficial, but how a river and a creek can revitalize a neighbourhood," said ACAP Saint John's executive director Graeme Stewart-Robertson.

Stewart-Robertson says he hopes the field house trail will help launch a larger network.



"Perhaps we can piggyback on this project in the next year or so to create trail linkages and habitat improvements so that this isn't just a one-off," he said. "So that it's a first piece of hopefully a much larger project throughout the east side."



The field house project is seeking funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to help pay for its environmentally friendly design.



Construction is expected to start in earnest in April.