Just one day after government funding for construction of the Greater Saint John Field House was announced, the head of the project is already busy trying to attract national sports events for the future facility.

Bill MacMackin was in Ottawa on Thursday, attending the Canadian Track & Field Championships.

"We're looking at different national track and field events, including the national university championships for the CIS (Canadian Interuniversity Sport)," he said.

"We see the opportunity to attract a tremendous number of soccer events for sure, given the growth of that sport," he said, citing "regional" tournaments that could include Quebec and New England.

Rugby, ultimate Frisbee and gymnastics events are other possibilities for the state-of-the-art athletics centre, slated to open at Exhibition Park on the city's east side in the fall of 2019, said MacMackin.

It will be the only ​one of its kind in southern New Brunswick, featuring two indoor turf fields, a 200-metre indoor track, fitness rooms, multi-purpose areas, community spaces and outdoor trails.

The community-driven initiative, which started several years ago, is moving ahead now that it has secured about $23 million of the estimated $25 million required.

Bill MacMackin, president of the Greater Saint John Field House Project, says 'patience, persistence' and a grassroots approach helped the project win buy-in from the community. (CBC)

The federal and provincial governments each committed $6 million for the project on Wednesday, while the City of Saint John has committed $4.2 million over three years.

Exhibition Park previously committed $5 million and about $1.6 million has been raised through corporations and individuals.

Site work is expected to start late this year or early next year, and construction by March or April, said MacMackin.

In the meantime, his committee will seek additional funding through donations and government grants, and finalize design work, he said.

"We've got a great team of people that have helped bring the project this far and we're pretty confident we can get to the finish."

MacMackin credits "patience, persistence" and a concerted effort to seek public input.

"We went back to the drawing board about five years ago and really looked again at what the design would be, how it would work, how it could best respond to some of the studies that were done by the city, like Plan SJ," he said.

"We've met with an awful lot of people, met a lot of levels of government, we've consulted with staff with the cities and the towns nearby, and we went to and talked to the regional communities, and I think it was that grassroots networking and discussing and really vetting the project that helped it get its momentum and get started."

Now, MacMackin believes it's a "well thought out" and "very viable long-term project that will contribute greatly to amateur sport in the province and a lot to the recreational exercise and just wellness needs of the community."