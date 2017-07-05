The Greater Saint John Field House project is moving ahead with a combined $12 million from the federal and provincial governments announced on Wednesday.

The City of Saint John has also committed $4.2 million over three years to the field house, which will feature two indoor turf fields, a 200-metre indoor track, fitness rooms, multi-purpose areas, community spaces and outdoor trails.

With government funding now secured, construction is expected to start late this year at Exhibition Park on McAllister Drive in east Saint John, said Bill MacMackin, president of Greater Saint John Field House Inc.

He hopes to see the estimated $24-million state-of-the-art athletics centre — the only one of its kind in southern New Brunswick — open for use in the fall of 2019.

"We are thrilled," MacMackin said in a statement.

The community-driven initiative, which started several years ago, "will bring new sporting events to our city and provide new opportunities for sports, recreation and wellness for the whole Greater Saint John community," he said.

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long announced $6 million from the federal government for the field house project and the provincial government is also contributing $6 million. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

It is also expected to create economic growth and improve the quality of life for area residents, said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Donald Arseneault, the minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long called it a "transformational announcement for Saint John" in a post on Twitter.

The field house will "promote general health and fitness while supporting local athletes," Long said in a statement.

Exhibition Park in east Saint John, once considered as a possible site for a 'racino,' will serve as the home of the Greater Saint John Field House, slated to open in the fall of 2019. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Its event-hosting capacity will also help create jobs and contribute to long-term prosperity, said Long, who attended the announcement on behalf of federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said he expects the sports centre will be well-used and will help attract more sports and people to the city.

The federal government is investing $6 million through the provincial-territorial infrastructure component of the New Building Canada Fund.

Regional Development will provide a $6-million non-repayable contribution.