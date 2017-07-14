As Gary Austin and son Gary Kingsley stand in their backyard workshop, Austin pulls down a crutch from an overhanging shelf. It's big. Way too big.

It's the first titanium crutch the father ever built for his son and, at more than five pounds, it almost dislocated Kingsley's arm when he first used it.

"He used them for a week and a half," Austin said. "Then he came to me and said, 'Dad, I don't want to hurt your feelings but they're so heavy, if they fall over they'd break my other foot.'

"'They have to be as light as possible.'"

Gary Austin takes down the first titanium crutch he made for his son. At five pounds, it was too heavy to use practically. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Austin now crafts and sells sleeker, dual-tipped titanium crutches worldwide from his house in the lower west side in Saint John.

It's a niche market but helping others who also need durable crutches gives the two joy.

He said it was his desire to help his son, to make the best of a bad situation, that led to the business venture.

"When he was originally hurt, it was more than devastating," Austin said.

"And then to find out the limitations because of the crutches," he said, stopping his sentence midway.

Kingsley was in a motorcycle accident 24 years ago when an oncoming driver fell asleep at the wheel. He lost his leg and one side of his pelvis. No prosthetic would fit.

"I don't have a stub," Kingsley said. "There's basically nothing to attach a leg too."

Gary Austin's titanium crutch sits closest, next to the standard aluminum model most people use fresh out of the hospital. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Being a football player before the accident, Kingsley kept destroying the aluminum crutches he was on through wear and tear.

After Kingsley cut his arm in a fall, the two knew something needed to be done.

Kingsley was also told by his insurance company, after showing up at its door with receipts in hand, that it was now one pair of crutches per lifetime.

"That spurred on that I had to do something," he said.

'They are for a person with long-term disability,' Gary Kingsley says. 'No one is going to fork over the cash to buy titanium if they’ve just sprained their leg.' (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

It led his dad to a much lighter design — still made with titanium for strength.

While Austin has the metallurgy skills, Kingsley knows what those who use crutches everyday need.

The double-tipped end, for example, was Kingsley's idea.

All custom-made

It provides greater safety, because the end covers a larger surface area on the ground.

"It just sort of rolls, from one tip to the other," he said.

However, each crutch the pair make is custom.

Austin has even made crutches with adjustable heights for women who told him they wanted to be able to wear high heels.

"They have to fit you, exclusively," he said. "What are your specs? What do you need?"

'Without these crutches someone is having a real hard time.' - Gary Austin, father

War Amps has called the work these two do the biggest innovations for the technology in the last 20 years.

But being made of titanium, the crutches cost between $500 and $1,000.

"They are for a person with long-term disability," Kingsley said. "No one is going to fork over the cash to buy titanium if they've just sprained their leg.

"But for somebody long term, they're great."

Kingsley has been using the same pair of crutches for more than a decade.

They've even been run over by an 18-wheel transport truck and, besides needing to be buffed and straightened, were fine.

"It's one of these one," Kingsley said, motioning down to the crutches in his hand.

Sees the need

He's thankful for his inventor dad and they're both proud that, through their hardships, they've been able to help others feel less limited, to stop seeing their crutches as a hindrance.

They're proud they've helped others stand tall.

"What motivates me," Austin said, "is (situations) exactly like my son.

"Without these crutches, someone is having a real hard time."