Saint John could soon be getting a new exotic dance club, but according to Mayor Don Darling, the city first needs to clarify what amount of skin can be shown and where.

"Let's all just be clear what the licence allows you to do," said Darling over the phone Friday evening.

Darling said complaints were made by citizens that full nudity had occurred in "unlicenced" parts of the newly opened Club Montreal, something not allowed within the zoning bylaws set for the uptown core.

What is allowed uptown is exotic dancing, meaning dancers can strip to their underwear but no further.

The mayor has signed a letter to the minister of public safety, after council passed a motion, to help clarify what can and can't be done at the exotic dance bars in different parts of Saint John.

Major issues in past

"Several years ago we had major issues in our uptown area with such establishments," the letter states. "We do not want this situation repeated."

But Darling says he has nothing besides anecdotal evidence that nudity occurred and said this letter was not drafted to convince the minister not to grant the club an exotic dance licence.

"I have no evidence of that at all," the mayor said. "It would be pure speculation and I don't like to do that."

"Just clarifying what our zoning allowed for and didn't allow for," Darling said. "That's essentially the spirit in this."

Club Montreal existed 15 years ago and now, a new owner is trying to revive the old facility. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Josh Ernst, the owner, says he leased and opened the bar, located directly next to Blush, an exotic dance club on Union Street, on Friday with the understanding he'd receive an exotic dance licence.

"They wrote me a letter saying they're fine with it," he said. "I've been waiting, waiting and waiting for the province and now they're giving me a hard time about it."

He wants to provide exotic male entertainers for the gay community east of Quebec.

Club Montreal used to exist 15 years ago and Ernst said he's trying to revive it.

For the owner, he's offering something completely different than what's been seen in Saint John for the last 15 years and he's frustrated.

Back rooms don't exist for full nudity to occur and he was supposed to have the licence for opening weekend, he said.

It's designed just like any other bar but has a shower decorated in lights, where the performers will do their act. Ernst said he controls what happens inside his establishment.

"What happens outside is not controlled by the bar," he said.

'Adult' facilities prohibited

According to a letter sent to the owners from the province the uptown zoning bylaw prohibits any "adult entertainment facility," which is a facility providing entertainment or service that appeal to or is designed to appeal to, "an erotic or sexual appetite or inclination."

The letter goes on to say the province doesn't consider Club Montreal to be such an establishment. For the owner, the point of paying male erotic dancers is to sell beer.

The owner of the bar received a letter saying the bar is not consider an "adult entertainment facility." (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Ernst feels like he's been sold on a false promise, especially with the letter stating exotic dancing was fine.

"I said I was ready to sue the province," he said over the phone Friday.

He knows the rules and has the Montreal dancers and documentation lined up, but feels a lot is blocking him from showcasing Chippendales routines, which, as long as the entertainers kept their bowtie and underwear on, is completely sanctioned.

"It's not a strip club where you be $20 or $40 and go to the back room and get a lap dance," he said.

"It should have been approved by now."