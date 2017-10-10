New Brunswick homeowners waiting for a utility backed heat pump rental program outside Saint John, finally have somewhere to turn — but it's not to NB Power.

The city's utility Saint John Energy, has quietly opened its popular program to customers in Moncton and Fredericton. Meanwhile, a small utility in the village of Perth-Andover is also offering its own rental program to those between Woodstock and Grand Falls.

"If they do want to rent them we will rent but we're not actively pursuing that market," said Marta Kelly, vice-president of Saint John Energy.

"We're trying to help the people who can't afford the capital cost."

Saint John Energy started renting high efficiency mini-split heat pumps to homeowners last year, similar to how it distributes electric water heaters.

Heat pumps can deliver more warmth for significantly less money than traditional space heaters or baseboards. But units can cost up to $4,000 to buy and install and the utility soon unearthed thousands of homeowners who warmed to the idea of paying a $50 per month rental fee instead.

An unexpected demand

Saint John Energy expects to have more than 3,000 heat pumps installed and rented by the end of this year. (Robert Jones/CBC News)

Initially Kelly budgeted for 200 customers but was soon overwhelmed by demand.

By year-end Saint John Energy had installed 1,568 heat pumps.

This year it has already installed and rented another 900 rental units with a further 600 planned by the end of December.

Demand has been so high customers in suburban communities outside Saint John, who buy their electricity from NB Power, started asking to join the Saint John Energy program.

'When it started last year nobody thought it would take off like it did.' -Steven Cormier, general manager of Atlantic Heating and Cooling Solutions Ltd.

NB Power does not have a rental program so Saint John Energy quietly agreed to venture outside its normal jurisdiction.

Now 20 per cent of all of its units — about 500 — are rented to NB Power customers.

Lately the calls have been coming from further away, including Fredericton and Moncton.

Kelly says the Saint John utility feels it can now accommodate those requests as well. It has already installed its first unit in Fredericton.

Heat pump use has exploded in Saint John. This building on Sherbrooke Street has five heat pumps rented from Saint John Energy, one for each apartment. (Robert Jones/CBC)

"There's a little bit of profit built in that will help us (Saint John) with our electricity rates and keeping them the lowest in the region," said Kelly of the rationale behind expanding.

"They're (NB Power) comfortable with what we're doing."

NB Power has shown no interest in running its own heat pump rental program.

It experimented for a year offering universal $500 rebates to homeowners who installed approved units on their own but shut it down last fall after paying out nearly $7 million under the program — more than quadruple what it expected.

Others copy idea

But while NB Power lost money on its heat pump program, Saint John Energy managed to turn a profit.

This has inspired Perth-Andover, which has its own small electric utility, to copy the idea — including offering service to NB Power customers.

"We don't have a direct boundary of where we're going to end or start but when people come to us we're willing to look at them and see if we can service them," said Justine Waldeck, assistant administrator of Perth-Andover.

"We've had a great response,"

Perth-Andover's Justine Waldeck says heat pump rentals this year have been triple what the village expected.

Waldeck says the community budgeted to install 75 heat pumps in the first year but has already reached that number after four months.



Both Saint John and Perth-Andover subcontract the installation and servicing of their heat pumps to Atlantic Heating and Cooling Solutions Ltd.

Steven Cormier, the company's general manager predicts demand for rental units will surge when homeowners in Fredericton, Moncton and elsewhere realize they too can rent a heat pump from a utility — even if it isn't NB Power.



It will be "equally good as it is in Saint John," said Cormier. "When it started last year nobody thought it would take off like it did, including us … within the next couple of weeks we should have a few in Moncton."