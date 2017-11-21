Saint John police are asking for the public's help finding 14-year-old Drake Farren. He was reported missing by his family on Nov. 14.

He is five feet five inches tall and 125 pounds and has short brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and has freckles.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, police said.

Farren was wearing a pinkish sweater, a black-grey jacket with a yellow stripe, beige baggy pants, black sneakers and a black ball cap with "Pro Bass" on the front.

He was also carrying a black backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information can call Saint John police at 506-648-3333.