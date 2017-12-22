An arbitration board has sided with the Saint John firefighters' union in its wage dispute with the city.

The board approved a 2.97 per cent annual wage increase from 2015 to 2018 and a 2.96 per cent increase in 2019. The decision also increases holiday relief wages and mandates a joint labour management committee be established by the city to implement a 24-hour shift next year.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling expressed his disappointment with the outcome in a city release. Darling has been outspoken about rising costs for protective services and is embroiled in a public feud with the Saint John Police Association over spending cuts and his role on the force's board of commissioners.

Interest Arbitration Decision Received https://t.co/elXhbCqyBW — @cityofsaintjohn

Costly decision

Darling said the decision will have a direct impact on the city's financial sustainability.

"While we value our firefighters and the work they do, we simply cannot afford the high wage settlements awarded through the Province's arbitration process," he said.

"It is the City's view that the binding arbitration system for protective services in New Brunswick, as currently mandated through Provincial Government legislation, is yielding outcomes that are simply not sustainable, including wage increases that are well above those provided to other provincial and municipal government employees."

Three Saint John firefighters climb along a ladder as they battled a Saint John house fire in this file photo. (Submitted by Joseph Comeau)

Darling could not be reached for an interview Friday afternoon. Peter Alexander, head of the Saint John Firefighters Association and lone spokesperson, was not available for comment as well.

The release stated the board acknowledged Saint John's poor financial status - one of declining population, high taxation and flat revenues - but it approved the wage increases following similar outcomes in Fredericton and Moncton.

The 2018 city budget will see the police and fire department budget reduced by $1.25 million each.

Officials from the International Association of Fire Figthers and the New Brunswick Federation of Labour could not be reached Friday.