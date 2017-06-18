The marathon 10-day National Darts Federation of Canada Championships is wrapping up in Saint John on Sunday.

The last time the city held the darts championships was in 2003.

Nathan Berry from Thunder Bay, Ont., was participating in his first national championships and was pleased with the reception the city gave.

"Everybody's super nice. [Saint John] is a pretty cool city. Everybody's pretty friendly," he said.

Father and son duo Tony Solomon (right) and Calvin Solomon (left) celebrated Father's Day at the tournament. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

With the last day of the championships falling on Father's Day, there was a doubles tournament for fathers and their children.

Tony Solomon, originally of Kingsclear, N.B., said he came to the event to spend time with his son.

"It worked out perfect. My work schedule fell right into place," said Tony, who now works out of the province.

Tony's son Calvin, from Elsipogtog, said spending time with his dad was a highlight.

"It feels really good to be with my dad because he's away you know, I don't get to see him that much," said Calvin.

"It's good to hang out and play darts."

Scott Tracy of Beaver Harbour, N.B., had a mixed reaction to his results at the championships.

"I've done better than what I expected, but I could probably do a little better hopefully," he said.

'It's a tough event'

Berry had some advice for aspiring darts players.

"You got to play hard and you got to prepare for it, mentally, physically and I guess spiritually because it's a tough event," said Berry.