After some heated debate on Monday night, Saint John council approved controversial funding recommendations on grants to community organizations, slashing a large portion of its funding to a local zoo.

Council funding for the Cherry Brook Zoo was reduced to $10,000 from $50,000, enough to pay its 2017 property tax bill.

"There has never been a commitment of long-term funding to any group through these funds," said Saint John Mayor Don Darling in his opening statements.

"Many organizations rely on the generosity of the public with campaigns and that will likely be the case in the future for those organizations impacted."

In total, 16 organizations received grants, including the Human Development Council, Prude Inc., the Saint John Theatre Company and Symphony New Brunswick.

But 14 organizations didn't make the list, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John and the Outflow Men's Shelter.

"It's not an easy decision to make," said Darling during the hour-long debate.

The grants approved by council Monday totalled more than $129,000.

"They're all valuable organizations," said Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary.

"We did the best with the money we have," she said.

Future of zoo

Shyanne Polley, a zookeeper, works with a lion at the Cherry Brook Zoo, in this file photo. The zoo's grant from the City of Saint John was slashed Monday. (Connell Smith)

In recent years, the zoo has struggled financially, relying on city funding to operate.

Last year, the zoo received $50,000 from the city and $60,000 the year before that, Martha McDevitt, executive director for the zoo, said on Information Morning Saint John on Monday.

She said money expected from council had already been calculated into its budget.

"It's definitely something we had needed this time of year," she said.

"It's a low season for the zoo."

She said council's decision "makes it a lot harder."

"[But] I don't plan on going anywhere," she said.

In the past, the city has taken property taxes out of the funds granted to the zoo, she said.

The motion passed by a 6-3 vote with councillors Gary Sullivan, Greg Norton and Ray Strowbridge voting against. It calls for a second round of funding with $50,000 set aside.

A spokesperson for the committee said nothing prevents an organization from reapplying during the second round.

Cherry Brook Zoo cuts brings uproar

Mayor Don Darling said denying grant requests is never easy but operating funds for community groups were never a guarantee. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Sullivan campaigned for council members not to approve the recommendations during the opening comments of the meeting.

He later called into question how quickly McAlary and Coun. David Merrithew, who sat on the nomination board that decided theo makeup of the community grants committee, nominated themselves after it was announced PRUDE Inc. and the zoo were added to the potential cuts.

"I demand an apology," said Merrithew.

"That takes the integrity of myself and the deputy mayor into question. I will not allow it in this session."

Darling then brought up that a call for councillors to join the committee went out, which Sullivan hadn't responded to.

Sullivan apologized for the direct comment but said there wasn't enough time given between the call for councillors to join and the formation of the committee.

Comparisons to Moncton

Sullivan also butted heads with Darling, saying Moncton is growing faster than Saint John despite providing more funding for its service organizations.

"Moncton funded their zoo $867,000 in 2015," he said. "Boy, Moncton must be doing something wrong.

"The only thing we have done like this progressive, successful city is increase our own salaries.

"This is not my Saint John."

Darling said Sullivan hadn't provided enough context as to why the cities were growing at different rates and suggested he "put some facts on the table."

"We'll just move on," Darling said.