After a year-long review Saint John council voted by a razor-thin margin to keep municipal offices in the current long-time city hall building.

The office tower at 15 Market Sq. has been home to city hall since 1971.

Under a 15-year lease with building owner Se-Fish Associates, the city will reduce its space from 10 floors down to four, including the former Bank of Montreal quarters on the ground level.

Those floors will be extensively renovated with the mayor, city manager and common clerk's offices moving to the council chambers level.

The arrangement is projected to save the city up to $700,000 annually through 2033.

Even so, five council members voted against the plan.

"Definitely not the outcome I was hoping for," said Coun. John MacKenzie.

"I'm certainly happy that we're saving a large amount of money, but at the end of the day I would like to own our own city hall."

The second choice for city hall was this King's Square building, a former bank now owned by the University of New Brunswick in Saint John. The city market tower on the right is under renovation. It will house some municipal offices. (Connell Smith/CBC)

With five councillors voting in favour of the plan Mayor Don Darling, who votes only in case of a tie, was required to break the deadlock.

"I think this is a monumental night," said Darling.

"To save boatloads of money over the course of this lease for the citizens of this city, I think that's a pretty monumental day."

The decision means the city will not be purchasing a University of New Brunswick Saint John-owned building on King's Square, which was the second recommendation from city staff.

It is estimated that would have cost $10 million to buy and renovate that building.

The city expects to have its Market Square facilities fully renovated by January 2019.

The new arrangement will see some city offices moved to the city market tower, which is currently being renovated with $4 million in assistance from the federal and provincial governments.