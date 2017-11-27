A Saint John court has heard a disturbing account of the living conditions of five children under 10, discovered when sheriff's officers arrived at a house to execute an eviction order in May 2016.

The facts of the case were read in court Friday after a man and woman pleaded guilty to five counts of child endangerment.

A publication ban prohibits publication of any details that would identify the children or the couple.

According to the facts read by Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur, four sheriff's officers entered the house in the afternoon and were so alarmed by the conditions that they immediately called for help from the Department of Social Development and Saint John police.

The youngest of the children in the home was an infant.

The residence itself was smeared with human and animal feces, and the officers saw garbage and soiled clothes.

No clothes on

Three boys were discovered in one room, two of them without clothes. They were also smeared with feces on the face and chest, Wilbur said.

Steps were taken to put one child into a car seat, court heard, but the only one at hand had straps that were so deteriorated it was unusable.

One child was observed playing with what was described as home-made nunchucks, a martial arts weapon, which had jagged edges.

One child had three blackened teeth, and another had sores around the eyes.

Someone also observed fleas jumping inside the home, Wilbur said.

Little food in home

The fridge was reported to be nearly empty and there was very little food in the kitchen cupboards.

As the Crown read each disturbing paragraph, both the woman and the man told the court they agreed the account was true.

The court also heard that the children's medicare cards had lapsed from May 2014 until May 2016.

The woman had been on social assistance since 2008 and would have had access to free dental care for the children.

As part of the evidence, the court also received photo exhibits.

Provincial court Judge Marco Cloutier asked both of the accused if they had pleaded guilty voluntarily and if they understood that would mean no trial.

Date set for sentencing hearing

He also pointed out he wouldn't be bound by sentencing recommendations from either the defence or the Crown.

After making sure the couple understood what was happening, he pronounced them both guilty.

Wilbur said he would likely submit a victim impact statement from the landlord and others.

The court also expects to receive pre-sentencing reports.

A full day has been set aside for the sentencing hearing on Feb. 7.