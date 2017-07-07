The City of Saint John is holding a summit this weekend to hear from people living and working in the central peninsula about how its future should be shaped.

In the coming months, the city will be putting out the Central Peninsula Neighbourhood Plan.

Before it does that, it's gathering information from residents, businesses and other stakeholders in the neighbourhoods that make up the area.

At St. John the Baptist-King Edward School, the city has been holding a flagship community engagement to gather the feedback needed.

The last day day of the three-day event is Saturday, July 8.

"This is really where we start rolling up the sleeves with community and a number of our key stakeholders and partner organizations," said senior planner Jeff Cyr.

Gathering feedback

The city planner is leading the charge on what will eventually become an action plan for the area.

The first step is seeing what those who live and are affected by the area want.

That includes businesses, transportation advocates, and social development and anti-poverty groups.

For several weeks, the peninsula planning group has been gathering feedback at public events and engaging people online. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

For several weeks now, the group has already been gathering feedback at public events and engaging people online.

At the summit, workshops are being put on by a consulting firm to craft more ideas.

Cyr said that once all the information is gathered, it will be consolidated and the priorities reported back to the community in October.

Following that, an action plan will be established for the uptown, south end and Waterloo Village neighbourhoods.

"There may be some regulatory elements" Cyr said, "it will also be adopted as a bylaw of the city." The plan would include projects, targets, potential capital investments that would be phased over time.

Focus also on poverty reduction

Among those taking part in the summit is Tony Dickinson, who runs the Outflow Ministry Men's Homeless Shelter.

He said while he was happy to see a focus on poverty reduction included with many of the other lofty ideas presented.

Tony Dickinson, who runs the Outflow Ministry Men's Homeless Shelter, says he was happy to see a focus on poverty reduction among the ideas presented. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"My guys, who are at the shelter or people who are precariously housed, at risk of homelessness, it takes them into account," Dickinson said.

"As much as it takes the fun and fancy things about living life uptown into account."

Dickinson said he was confident the information people are providing the group will be put to good use.

'We've seen a lot of growth in the community and we want to see that continue.' - Amy Winchester, business employee

Those like Amy Winchester who work at uptown businesses were also invited to contribute on Friday.

She said co-workers at her engineering firm have been pleased with the progress the area has shown in recent years.

"We've seen a lot of growth in the community and we want to see that continue," Winchester said.

Residents' input wanted

But as much businesses could contribute to shaping the area, Winchester said it was also important for residents to get involved.

"The idea is not to wipe away what's there and put [in] everything new and unaffordable, " Winchester said.

"The words that have come up would be 'inclusivity,' 'affordability.' Finding ways to work with what's there now and the people, the community, the heart of it."

The summit Saturday is open to everyone who wants to have a say on the area's future.