It's a hot September day in Saint John, and Bob Gould has stopped by the Exhibition Park Raceway to see if he can find some kittens.

Gould, who estimates he and his wife have fostered hundreds of cats in the last decade, says the racetrack is a popular spot in Saint John for them to be dumped when they are unwanted.

"My wife and I have been feeding them here for 10 or 11 years, finding homes for kittens and adult cats," he said. "We've taken the population down a lot, trying to keep it under control."

With the help of some staff, Gould manages to cage two kittens in a barn loft on Friday — each a matter of weeks old — which he will bring back to his house to foster until adoption.

This cat Bob Gould rescued Friday was living in the loft of a barn at Exhibition Park Raceway. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

Managing the problem

Gould works closely with the SPCA Animal Rescue and a local group called Rescue Meow to find homes for the cats he takes off the streets.

"We try and make it a little easier, because the city is so overrun with cats," he said. "And the population, we're trying to get it under control."

He feeds the cats at the racetrack twice a day. He does this almost completely out of his own pocket, although holds fundraisers to help with the effort on occasion.

He held one in August, a bottle drive, raising about $500 — about enough to offset the costs of caring for the cats in that same period.

Gould says the racetrack's cat problem went from bad to manageable once he got some of the cats spayed or neutered and found new homes for many of the kittens.

Two cats Bob Gould rescued from Exhibition Park Raceway on Friday may be among the cats at an adoption fair Saturday. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

But even one mother cat that is not fixed can sustain the problem, he said.

"We've had a lot of the males fixed here," he said. "And most of the females. There was a cat here that we caught probably three or four months ago, she must have had eight or nine litters."

A helping hand

Gould said the best way to help control Saint John's cat population is to keep your pets indoors, especially if they are not fixed.

The cats Gould has fostered and rescued recently are being brought to an adoption fair at Global Pet Foods in East Saint John on Saturday.

He said the two he rescued on Friday may be there as well.

"They'll be neutered through the programs, and then hopefully we can find a home for them."