A 39-year-old woman has been charged with stealing a vehicle and impaired driving after police stopped her on Saint John's East Side at about 3:45 Saturday morning.
The car was reported stolen on Union Street at 3:25 a.m., police said.
CBC News Posted: Jan 14, 2017 10:40 AM AT Last Updated: Jan 14, 2017 10:40 AM AT
A 39-year-old woman has been charged with stealing a vehicle and impaired driving after police stopped her on Saint John's East Side at about 3:45 Saturday morning.
The car was reported stolen on Union Street at 3:25 a.m., police said.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Sunny
-15°C
Mainly Sunny
-15°C
Sunny
-16°C
Partly Cloudy
-17°C
Mainly Sunny
-16°C
Video
Cougar? No Cougar?
0:51
After months of testing samples of hair and scat gathered in New Brunswick for potential cougar DNA the first batch of results are in — and they are definitive.
Video
Taking the long way: A half-kilometre commute littered with broken escalators
1:42
Saint John's known for having the most escalators in the province. While that's a strange thing for anyone to brag about, you likely won't hear much boasting because few of them are actually functioning.
Video
Take a tour of the Reversing Rapids renovation
1:26
Developer Max Kotlowski's ambitious plans for Reversing Falls come closer to completion.
Video
Wind and rain lead to 'dangerous' conditions in Saint John
0:58
Winds were gusting up to 80 km/h in many parts of the province during the morning and remained strong into the afternoon, knocking out power, forcing some ferries off their runs and prompting the closure of some coastal roadways.
Analysis
'Not a target ... not an ally': What Trump presidency could mean for Canadian economy
Here's what really happens to all those gifts you return to the store
Opinion
Obama showed a generation of black men they can be more than athletes and entertainers
Canada 150
4 ways to dodge crowds during a busy year for Canada's national parks
Trudeau gets an earful from veteran, chiefs, disabled participant in London, Ont.
Dairy farmers replace 'way too cute' cartoon cow in logo redesign
Hayley Wickenheiser calls end to gold-plated career
Video
Family releases 'shocking' video showing police beating that left man with head injury
Covering Donald Trump White House will 'pose a challenge for the media,' outgoing press secretary says
TURKEY
Terror, Trump and nationalism complicating Turkey's economic recovery
The week in pictures: Fire and ice and polar bear treats
Another storm set to hit already icy U.S. Midwest, southern Plains
Priyanka Chopra sounds off on gender equality as Sarvann opens
Woman abducted as a baby in Florida found 18 years later
Opinion
Revenge of the comment section: Swapping rookies for rookies in cabinet