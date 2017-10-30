Nobody ever talked about Thomas Hargraves's dad growing up.

And the Saint John, N.B., man figured long ago that if his dad had left before he knew him, he didn't care to find out more.

But the mystery always bothered his daughter, Sandy Hargraves.

So late last year, she started digging into her family tree. Not only did she discover the story of her Cape Breton grandfather, but she also found her dad's half-brother — a sibling he never knew existed.

Byron Williamson (left) and Sandy Hargraves. (Submitted by Sandy Hargraves)

The two brothers, both now in their 80s, own businesses in Saint John and unknowingly lived just minutes away from one another for more than 30 years.

"Everybody knew of both of them but the two of them knew not of each other," said Sandy, who lives in Saint Andrews, N.B.

Happy reunion

The search began with a 23andMe DNA test.

Sandy's test came back with some unaccounted for Scottish heritage and a long list of DNA matches.

She got in touch with a second-cousin from Cape Breton she never knew she had, and together the two women started piecing the puzzle together.

Thomas Hargraves is shown on his 81st birthday. (Submitted by Sandy Hargraves)

One name in particular took Sandy's breath away: Thomas Williamson.

Her dad's full name is Thomas William Hargraves.

Before she knew it, she'd tracked down one of Thomas Williamson's children, Byron Williamson. But a letter addressed to him sat unsent on her desk for weeks before she got up the nerve to mail it in February of this year.

"I knew I was dropping a huge bomb on him about his father which could have turned out completely awful," she said. "Luckily for us, he was incredibly happy about the news."

Before Sandy could even arrange a visit, Williamson had driven down the street and knocked on his half-brother's door.

"Lucky enough we were both living," he said with a laugh. "It was just fantastic, really. Tommy is such a nice guy."

Bittersweet past

But uncovering the mystery has been bittersweet.

Sandy and her dad learned that Thomas Williamson, a veteran of the Cape Breton Highlanders, had returned from the war and met Hargraves' mother, Evelyn Hargreaves (she spelled her surname differently), a single woman living in Pictou, N.S.,

He, meanwhile, was married with kids.

Tommy Williamson is the father of Byron Williamson and Thomas Hargraves. (Sandy Hargraves)

"You grow up without a father, it's not the easiest thing to do," said Hargraves, who was raised by his mom. "You have no one to take you to the ball games or anything like that, but mom was a good person."

Williamson said he was only vaguely aware of the affair as a kid, but didn't piece it all together until he met his half-brother.

He has regrets, too, that the reunion didn't happen sooner. While Hargraves comes from a small family, Williamson had other siblings, now deceased.

"My other siblings, like Betty and Margaret and Tom and Joe, haven't been gone that long and they would have just thought the world of him," he said.

Even if Hargraves didn't want to meet his dad growing up, he always wondered why he left.

Sandy says despite cracking the mystery, they still don't know the answer to every question, but they can begin to answer that one.

"So you understand that they couldn't be together," she said. "Obviously he could not leave his family even if he wanted to."

Remembering Evelyn

Everyone tells the brothers they look alike, and Hargraves, a well-known mechanic in Saint John, says he may have even inheritated some qualities from his father.

"It was quite a thing and apparently he was a good man, or a hard-working man," said Hargraves. "So I guess maybe that's where some of his work ethic rubbed off on me, I guess."

The two brothers visit one another when they can, but it's Sandy, they both say, who seems to do the most visiting. The youngest child in her family, she's always been nosy, a character trait everyone is thankful for now.

Evelyn Hargreaves (her name is spelled differently than her son's) on the right with her two olders sisters, Ella and Rita. (Submitted by Sandy Hargraves)

For her, finding a new family has her thinking a lot about the grandmother she always knew. Evelyn Hargreaves died a few years ago at the age of 102.

Sandy likes to think she did find love, but it just happened to be the wrong man.

"There's probably a big sigh in heaven where my grandmother is going, 'Oh, finally someone put it together!'" she laughed.