Saint John police say they have apprehended a man who allegedly robbed two businesses over the weekend using a baseball bat. (CBC)

Saint John police have arrested a man suspected of robbing two businesses over the weekend with a baseball bat.

Police said the first robbery was just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Pizza Delight on Main Street, where a man allegedly demanded cash while holding a baseball bat.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Tony Hayes said a store employee was "shaken up" but not injured.

On Sunday, just before 10 p.m., the same man allegedly entered a convenience store on Milford Road with a baseball bat and again demanded cash. No injuries were reported.

The same man is also a suspect in the theft of a power tool from Kent Building Supplies on Saturday, police said.

The man is to appear in court in Saint John on Tuesday to face charges, police said.