The Saint John Police Force is going door-to-door, seeking the public's help identifying the suspects in a recent string of armed bank robberies in the city, including the latest one at the CIBC in east Saint John on Thursday night.
Police have compiled a flyer with security video stills of the suspects in five holdups since Oct. 28.
The Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield Crime Stoppers are also offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for these robberies.
"During each incident, a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash from the tellers," the flyer states.
"The suspect displayed a handgun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money."
The latest armed robbery occurred Thursday at the CIBC Bank at 70 Consumers Dr. around 7:10 p.m.
The suspect is described as being middle-aged with a medium build.
He was carrying a black hand gun and a red bag and was wearing a dark winter coat and black hoodie.
Other incidents include:
- Oct. 28, 4:40 p.m., CIBC, 1 Main St. W.
- Nov. 9, 5 p.m., Scotiabank, 533 Westmorland Rd.
- Nov. 21, 10:53 a.m., Scotiabank, 365 Main St. N.
- Dec. 22, 6:50 p.m., TD Canada Trust, 10 East Point Way.
Anyone with information about the armed bank robberies is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 648-333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).