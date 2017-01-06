The Saint John Police Force is going door-to-door, seeking the public's help identifying the suspects in a recent string of armed bank robberies in the city, including the latest one at the CIBC in east Saint John on Thursday night.

Police have compiled a flyer with security video stills of the suspects in five holdups since Oct. 28.

Saint John police are distributing this flyer to members of the public in hopes of identifying the person or persons responsible for the recent string of armed bank robberies. (Saint John Police Force )

The Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield Crime Stoppers are also offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for these robberies.

"During each incident, a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash from the tellers," the flyer states.

"The suspect displayed a handgun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money."

The latest armed robbery occurred Thursday at the CIBC Bank at 70 Consumers Dr. around 7:10 p.m.

The suspect is described as being middle-aged with a medium build.

He was carrying a black hand gun and a red bag and was wearing a dark winter coat and black hoodie.

Other incidents include:

Oct. 28, 4:40 p.m., CIBC, 1 Main St. W.

Nov. 9, 5 p.m., Scotiabank, 533 Westmorland Rd.

Nov. 21, 10:53 a.m., Scotiabank, 365 Main St. N.

Dec. 22, 6:50 p.m., TD Canada Trust, 10 East Point Way.

Anyone with information about the armed bank robberies is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 648-333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).