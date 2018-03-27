Saint John Airport awaits word on federal funding for better runways

Saint John Airport CEO Derrick Stanford says he's still waiting to hear if the airport will receive federal funding for runway improvements.

When the airport sent its application to the National Trade Corridors Fund, the timeline indicated successful applicants would be notified in February or March.

"So here we are getting close to the end of March," Stanford said.

He said when airports were privatized and transferred into local hands in 1999, the government promised to come up with a plan for locations that are used by 600,000 or fewer people each year.

After waiting 18 years, the federal government announced $2 billion would be available over 11 years through the fund.

The investment is expected to strengthen trade infrastructure, including ports, waterways, roads and six Canadian airports, including Saint John.

Encouraging signs

Stanford said it was encouraging to be eligible for funding for upgrades after not receiving any federal, provincial or municipal money since the airport was privatized.

The CEO is not sure why the airport hasn't heard anything yet.

"We've had some really good support from Wayne Long, our MP," he said. "He keeps prodding the Department of Transportation to find out what's going on.

"They're just doing their due diligence. We've made it through the first two rounds of funding."

Stanford is hoping a letter Mayor Don Darling wrote on behalf of Saint John council will help.

"It drives home the point the city is behind us."

Government process

Stanford said he's met with officials from Transport Canada in Ottawa and is confident the airport submitted a good application.

"I think it's just government process. That's probably the slowdown."

CEO Derrick Stanford says municipal support is important in the success of the application. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

With a successful year in 2017 and an increase in passenger traffic, Stanford said, the airport was able to fix or upgrade a few things on its long wish list.

"We have been able to knock a few off each year."

But having been in business since 1952, the airport now needs major improvements in the next two to three years.

"We've done a good job keeping it up."

Numerous improvements

Stanford said the airport want to repave two runways and add high-intensity LED lighting on the sides and middle of a runway.

"Saint John airport is the third foggiest in Canada," he said. "The centre-line lighting would be something very welcome by the pilots who use the airport."

Another improvement would be a runway-end safety area.

If the funding doesn't come this year, Stanford said, the airport will continue with improvements already approved in the airport's 2018 capital improvement plan.

"We just readjust our expectations and readjust our plans and it will just take a little longer."