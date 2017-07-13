It's been just over four months since Safe Harbour House re-opened its doors in Saint John and those running the shelter offering transitional housing for homeless youth, say its worth is being proven every night.

John Sharpe, the CEO of Partners for Youth says the organization has several people staying in residence. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The shelter's future was once in question when financial issues forced it to close its doors in 2016, mere months after it opened. Partners for Youth took over operations and the location reopened last March. Since then, those running it say beds have been full and staff are adjusting to the demands.

"It's an incredibly busy operation," said John Sharpe. "We're really pleased with the progress of sort of how everything is falling into place."

The CEO of Partners for Youth said four months in, staff are just beginning to achieve what they set out to accomplish.

"We have several young folks living in the residence now, all benefiting from really intensive programming around life skills, career development, education," Sharpe said.

As the location's lead social worker, Susan King oversees day-to-day operations at the shelter. She said after the first resident moved in on March 2, there hasn't been a single night where a youth wasn't staying there.

Help with needs

If there's a situation where the shelter isn't the right fit for an individual, King said her staff works to find a solution. That has included directing people to addiction services with the reminder that when they're ready, there's a spot waiting for them.

Susan King, lead social worker at Safe Harbour House says staff work to help individuals with what they need. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

While the demand is ever present for the shelter, so is financial stability. Sharpe said with the province's commitment to providing 70 per cent of funding for the next five years, his organization is in good shape coming up with the remainder.

"Currently we're on track with where we feel we need to be in order to sustain the operation," Sharpe said.

He added that Safe Harbour House has seen a lot of ongoing support from the community in terms of financial support, donations, and volunteering.

One area Sharpe said they need to target now, is helping those who have transitioned out of the house.

"We're looking at how do we develop relationships and opportunities to support those young folks with say, setting up their first apartment to helping them with maybe picking up their groceries."

The group has already made moves to address that gap, with the recent hiring of two new social workers, one of whom focuses on outreach.