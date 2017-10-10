A Sackville man charged in connection with a fatal crash outside the town in July is back in custody and facing additional charges for allegedly violating the conditions of his bail over the long weekend.

Patrick Cole, 27, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 19-year-old Nicole Novak of Sackville.

He had been granted bail in July under several conditions, including that he not drive or have any contact with Novak's family or certain other people.

Cole was scheduled to return to Moncton provincial court on Tuesday afternoon to elect whether he wants to be tried by a judge and jury, or judge alone.

Nicole Novak, 19, died after a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow, just outside Sackville. (Lise Norden/Facebook)

But Crown prosecutor Annie St. Jacques told the court Cole was rearrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, accused of breaching curfew and consuming alcohol.

A bail hearing on those matters has been set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Cole was present for the brief court appearance.

Many of Novak's relatives and friends were also in court, wearing pins with a photo of Novak and the words, "Justice for Nicole."

Novak was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow just outside Sackville on July 16 at about 10 p.m.

She died in hospital in Moncton two days later.

RCMP have said they believe a vehicle driven by Cole was a factor in the crash.

Novak's passenger, who has not been named, suffered minor injuries.

Cole is also facing a charge of breaching a condition on a separate charge of careless use of a firearm.