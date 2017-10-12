A Sackville man who was charged after a fatal crash outside the town in July and arrested again on Sunday has been released from custody.

Patrick Cole, 27, is accused of breaching the conditions of his release on the charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicole Novak.

Novak was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow on July 16. She died two days later.

RCMP have said they believe a vehicle driven by Cole was a factor in the crash.

Granted bail

When he appeared in court after the crash, Cole was also charged with breaching a conditional sentence from Saint John.

He was granted bail under several conditions, including that he not drive or drink or have any contact with Novak's family or certain other people.

After his arrest Sunday, Cole was charged with two more breaches of his conditional sentence and two breaches of a court undertaking.

He is accused of driving while banned, violating a curfew and consuming alcohol.

Cole pleaded not guilty to the breach charges and a trial date has been set for Nov. 16.

Nicole Novak, 19, died after a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow, just outside Sackville. (Lise Norden/Facebook)

A bail hearing started on Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday afternoon.

None of the evidence or reasons for a decision can be reported because of a publication ban.

Judge Paul Duffie set bail at $5,000 and listed a number of conditions for Cole's release, including abiding by a curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., and having no contact with the Novak family or certain other people.

He is not allowed to possess firearms, consume alcohol or drugs, or drive.

A date for a preliminary hearing on the dangerous driving charge was set for next April 16 through April 20.