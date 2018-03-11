An industrial mechanic originally from Ontario is looking to help local farmers and others with his community-oriented business.

Daniel Haartman arrived in Sackville, N.B., from Ontario two years ago. Now, he's officially opening a business, Community Machinery, that builds machines to solve problems for local farmers and offering work to people interested in learning his skills.

He's offering mentorship for people interested in working with tools and building things.

"If someone's got passion to learn and develop hands-on skills, we really look to meet people ... who want to come in and learn and use machines and build things to help others," Haartman told CBC's Shift New Brunswick.

They're targeting organic farmers to build things that aren't currently on the market. Examples include building platforms for people who want to be able to weed or transplant plants while lying down in a more comfortable position and a compost spreader to decrease startup costs for organic farmers.

Haartman wants his business to do more for the community.

Long-term, he wants to make it a worker co-operative so people have an ownership in the business and they have more say in the direction of it.

Haartman said the people in Sackville have been helpful in connecting with other businesses and people.

"The town is definitely very supportive," he said. "It's funny, it feels like more of a home here than back home in Ontario."