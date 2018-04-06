Struggling St. Stephen-to-Saint John bus service considers dial-a-ride

With some of its most promising runs yielding low ridership, the public transit service for Charlotte County says it needs to make changes six months into the pilot program.

"It's not reaching the targets of sustainability yet, to be honest," said Alex Henderson, vice-chair of the Southwest New Brunswick Transit Authority.

"It's a pilot project and that's the name of the game. … It's all about learning."

The Rural Lynx bus service from St. Stephen to Saint John allows residents in southwest New Brunswick better access to services in the city 100 kilometres away.

It provides twice-daily, round-trip service in partnership with Maritime Bus, making stops in Saint Andrews, St. George, Upper Letang, Blacks Harbour, Pennfield and Lepreau as the bus heads east into Saint John.

In the last five years, as more provincial services have been removed from towns and villages and centralized in cities, there has been a greater need for people in the southwest to get to Saint John.

Key runs not well-used

But a continuing review of the program showed it's falling short of expectations for trips such as medical appointments at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

"It's not a well-used service," said Henderson."That has been somewhat of a disappointment.

"There are challenges around scheduling for appointments. And when you may have to get there an hour early, and maybe wait another hour, it's not as desirable for some people."

The Rural Lynx bus service has carried about 1,000 passengers since it began in September. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

Likewise, the west-bound route taking Saint John fish plant workers to Blacks Harbour didn't pan out.

"That bus had almost no ridership," Henderson said.

"So again, there's enormous challenges with scheduling for each employer. So it's really hard to have a scheduled service that's all things to all people, is what we're finding."

Progress good, not sustainable

Henderson noted general ridership on the Rural Lynx is gradually ticking upward since its September start, with about seven passengers a day on average.

That's half the transit authority's projections for 14 trips per day, and far below the Maritime Bus estimate of 75 daily passengers.

But Henderson said the service has had strong ridership days of about 25 passengers, many of them students and mainly around the holidays.

"That said, there are days when the bus may run with one or two people, which is obviously not sustainable," he said.

"We are seeing good progress, but on a grand scale, there are questions about sustainability."

Dial-a-ride addition

The transit authority is now looking at changing its structure to include a partnership with the Charlotte Dial-a-Ride service in St. Stephen, and to offer more flexible departure times and destinations.

"We're looking at some sort of merger with them, maybe providing a different type of community transportation within the Rural Lynx model," Henderson said.

"So there's all kinds of work going on in the background to come up with a solution to the transportation problem."

A round-trip ticket to Saint John runs about $50, which Henderson said is more affordable than buying and maintaining a vehicle, but too high a price for some commuters.

Review forthcoming

Rural Lynx was launched soon after receiving $500,000 from the province in July 2017 — enough to sustain the pilot project for roughly two years.

The transportation authority meets with provincial officials on April 26 to conduct a quarterly review of the service and explore how to improve the model.

About 1,000 people have used the Rural Lynx service since the end of September.

"Some of those folks had no other way to get around," Henderson said.

"So connecting to these families, getting them to services, that's been a major success."