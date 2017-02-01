Forty-eight lucky students from city schools will brush up on their basketball skills and get some swag at Harbour Station this Saturday.

The Saint John Riptide is hosting Rumble at the Station, a partnership with the PALS (Partners Assisting Local Schools) and several local businesses to promote reading and healthy habits for elementary students.

Students and staff of Hazen White-St. Francis, Princess Elizabeth, St. John the Baptist/King Edward, and Prince Charles schools will take part.

"It's a great experience for the kids," said Riptide CEO Scott Van Wart. "They get introduced on the Jumbotron, participate in skills drills with the Riptide players, get lunch free basketballs, and books."

VIP seats

Young athletes will then be treated to the Riptide's 7 p.m. game against the Halifax Hurricanes as VIPs, receiving snacks compliments of Harbour Station. A local business has provided 600 more tickets to the basketball game distributed among kids in the PALs program.

The Riptide has "had a really fantastic response from the community so far this season," said Van Wart.

"We've had some good crowds so far this season, and of course, winning never hurts. There's been some good momentum at Harbour Station."

Fun approach to literacy, fitness

Rumble at the Station is a way to get kids interested in reading and active living in a fun way, says Riptide CEO Scott Van Wart. The team recently signed Horace Wormely (pictured), a five-foot-seven-inch point guard from Pasadena, Calif., nicknamed the'Gingerbread Man.' (Submitted/Horace Wormely)

Part of the team's re-branding, Van Wart said, has been to get involved in the local community to help remove barriers to healthy living and literacy.

"I think we all realize the importance of strengthening our inner city community through programs like this," said Van Wart.

"Events like Rumble in the Station are why we're here. It really is amazing."

The Rumble date is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All activities are open to the public.