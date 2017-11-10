It may be a small community of only a couple hundred people in the western part of the province, but Royalton claims to have one of the largest number of people, per capita, to enlist in the Second World War.

There were 26 men and one woman who signed up to serve in the community, located on a road north of Centreville, and near the Maine border.

This Saturday, they plan to remember those brave men and woman at a Remembrance Day service being held in the community's only church.

Sisters Doris Ann Craig and Helen Crawford helped organize the Remembrance Day service for the community. (Catharine Harrop/CBC)

Sisters Doris Ann Craig and Helen Crawford grew up in the tiny community hearing the story.

"My dad said that Royalton had the largest number of enlisted personnel in the second World War, known around."

While she knows it was "per capita", Craig said she doesn't know if that meant for New Brunswick, or if it was in all of Canada.

"But to him, it would have been in the world."

The Remembrance Day service will be held in the only church in Royalton. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Craig said since Canada was celebrating 150 years as a country this year, she thought it would be a fitting time to hold the service.

"This is the big year of Confederation, so I thought, 'Ah, this would be the perfect year to do it.' So I called my sister, and the two of us put our heads together, and then we called some other friends, and this is it."

Kimberley Jensen says her father told a few stories about his time overseas fighting. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Kimberly Jensen's father, Grosvenor Jensen, was one of the men who enlisted. He will be honoured Saturday at the service.

Jensen's father served under Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery in North Africa, and in 10 other countries. He was hit by shrapnel in Italy, robbing him of sight in one eye, and hearing in one ear.

She said he told few stories of his time overseas while she was growing up. She said the gravity of those stories didn't really resonate with her until she was older.

Katherine Jensen's father one of the many Royalton residents enlisted in Second World War1:19

"I was 21, and I bought my first car, and I came home and picked him up and we were driving up from Florenceville to Bristol, and he was not saying a whole lot. Then all of a sudden, he just turned to me and he said, 'When I was 21, I was in a foxhole in the Sahara, trying to kill somebody, before they killed me.'"

"And it just, I was old enough I guess, it just sunk in, what all those stories meant."

Another time, Jensen said he told her he would never forget the "smell of war", referring to the dead, decomposing bodies of fallen soldiers.

An oil lamp decorates each of the church windows as part of Royalton's Remembrance Day service. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

All of the 27 who enlisted are now dead. Four were killed overseas during the war.