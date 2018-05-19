Fascinators galore: Royal wedding watchers gather in Fredericton

Though thousands of miles away from Windsor Castle, dozens of New Brunswickers donned fancy fascinators Saturday morning to sip tea and take in a viewing of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Delta Fredericton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding Saturday. (Ben Birchhall/Associated Press)

The couple, now officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wed at St. George's Chapel before riding away in a horse-drawn carriage, waving at well-wishers along the way.

Julia Allen drove from Saint John to watch the royal wedding at the Delta Fredericton. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Jane Schenk, who came to the Delta hotel to watch the ceremony with friends, said she thought the ceremony was "just perfect. It was absolutely beautiful. Megan looked stunning, Harry was just a perfect prince."

Schnek said she and her friends were paying close attention to news of the wedding in the months leading up to it. She was present in the crowds outside Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Jane Schenk is an avid royal watcher who was in England for the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"I don't know how to describe it, but it's such a party atmosphere. People are happy ... the British people are happy, there's all kinds of talk about the royal family, you get caught up in all the events that are taking place," she said.

"It's just indescribable."

Mary Ellen Veale is shown with her daugher, Brynne. Veale said she fondly remembers Prince Charles and Diana's visit to Saint John in 1983. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Mary Ellen Veale drove from Saint John to watch the wedding with her daughter, Brynne.

She said she has fond memories of watching the televised wedding of Prince Charles and Diana in 1981 as well as their visit to Saint John in 1983.

People watch as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ride away in a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on Saturday. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"I believe there was a parade and I remember my mom kept me out of school and we waited. I think it was really early in the morning, to see them go through in the procession," she said.

"I think it's great. I think everyone loves a great wedding and great couple. It's just a nice thing for everyone to celebrate."

Syenna Haas wore an ornate fascinator to watch the royal wedding at the Delta Fredericton on Saturday. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Syenna Haas wore a light pink dress with a matching fascinator for the event.

She said she was just happy to be a part of the celebrations.

"I think it's wonderful because we all come together and the whole world is watching, so it's great," she said.