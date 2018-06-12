New
Construction drops highway to single lane for 2 months
A section of highway between Saint John and Fredericton will be reduced to one lane for more than two months while a culvert is replaced.
Culvert replacement on Route 7 near Welsford is expected to be complete by September
The stretch of Route 7, which is 3.7 kilometres north of the Welsford Golf Course, will be reduced to one lane from two until Sept. 1, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
The reduction began Monday and the department states detour signs will be in place.