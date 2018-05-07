Rothesay urges residents to limit toilet use, orders porta potties to cope with flooding

The Town of Rothesay is urging residents to limit their toilet and water use and has ordered enough porta potties to serve 1,000 people in a bid to reduce the amount of raw sewage contaminating floodwaters.

The move comes after New Brunswick Emergency Measures officials warned Sunday that floodwaters in the province can be "heavily contaminated" from overwhelmed sewerage systems and pose health risks, such as illness and infections.

Mayor Nancy Grant said all of the municipality's pumping stations and lagoons are under water.

"So unfortunately what that means is that the sewage from Rothesay is still going into the [Kennebecasis and St. John River system], but it's untreated," she told CBC News.

Flooding in the southern region reached historic levels over the weekend, EMO officials said, and stood at 5.73 metres in Rothesay as of Monday afternoon. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.

"If your home is flooded, you do not have working sewer," Grant advised residents of the affluent community in a video message on Facebook.

"If your home is not flooded but near the river, you likely still have working sewer, but it's at risk.

"So please use your plumbing system sparingly."

Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant said the town's sewerage system has been 'overwhelmed' by flooding. (CBC)

"It's a volume issue. The pipes are filled to capacity and less input means that less raw sewage will go into the river."

The town is also asking residents to avoid using appliances with pressurized drainage, such as washing machines and dishwashers.

Six porta potties have already been placed in various locations throughout the town, including Rothesay Park, Tennis Court Road and Sagamore Point, and the town has ordered 300 more for homes.

Two of the porta potties Rothesay has placed on town streets to encourage people to use their plumbing 'sparingly' during the flood. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The town's water is undergoing extra testing and is safe to drink. No boiling is required, she stressed.

But anyone on a well who has floodwater in their yard should not drink their water, Grant said. Bottled water is available at the Rothesay Arena.

Residents with floodwater in their yard should take precautions, including proper handwashing and protecting children and pets, the mayor said.