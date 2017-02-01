Many distracted grocery shoppers owe a debt to Tom Bowes.

He's recovered an untold number of purses, wallets, cell phones and walking canes in his nine years of collecting carts from the Sobeys parking lot in Rothesay.

"One time I found $20," Bowes said. "I just take them to the customer service desk."

The store's staff tuck away the valuables until their rightful owners come to collect them.

"Nine times out of ten, somebody's back, right away, with that look on their face," said front-end manager Crystal Stevens, a Sobeys employee for 28 years.

Their relief is immediate. Sometimes, there are hugs, and some people go out of their way to thank Bowes in person, Stevens said.

"They're worried about their ID and their cards," she said. "We all live in plastic now, so that's what they want. They're just ecstatic. This sigh of relief comes over them and they say, 'Oh my world is back.'"

'I've done it in storms'

It was Stevens' idea to hire Bowes because she said it was in his nature to help out whenever he came around.

"He was the guy who came to all of our community barbecues, and he'd be out pushing carts even though he wasn't working," she said.

Bowes, 43, grew up in the Kennebecasis Valley and went to KV High School. In his spare time, he likes floor hockey, soccer and movies.

He works an average of two to three shifts per week at Sobeys, and said he prefers the weekends because they're busier.

Bowes works throughout the year, no matter the weather.

"I've done it in storms," he said.

Long underwear, rubber boots, thick gloves and a warm overcoat protect Bowes from the cold, while a bright orange vest with reflectors keeps him safe from traffic.

When it's really snowy and slushy, he can sometimes only push one cart at a time.

But then, he said, he works faster.