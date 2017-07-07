A former Moncton Mountie convicted of two impaired driving-related charges will be sentenced next month after his lawyer's second attempt to have the case thrown out over delays was dismissed on Friday.

Retired RCMP sergeant Ronald Cleveland, 49, was found guilty on June 2 of driving while impaired and driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit in connection with an incident in Dieppe in March 2014.

But his lawyer James Matheson had applied for a stay of proceedings, arguing Cleveland's constitutional right to a timely trial was violated.

Provincial court Judge Paul Duffie acknowledged "the overall delay does look extensive," but he dismissed the application, saying the defence was responsible for many of the delays.

Cleveland will be sentenced Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

He declined to comment as he left the courthouse Friday morning.

In his latest application for a stay of proceedings, Cleveland's lawyer cited problems with disclosure of evidence and court dates that had to be changed.

On Friday, Duffie reviewed the extensive list of court appearances dating back to May 2014, when charges were laid against Cleveland, and the various reasons for delays in the case.

They included:

Matheson, the Crown and the judge's wife all being sick.

Duffie going out of the the country for three weeks.

The courthouse being closed one day because of a snowstorm.

A previous request by the defence to have the case thrown out last year just days before the scheduled trial date.

What the Crown described as the defence's "last-hour request" to obtain the phone records of witness and arresting officer Const. Joel Arsenault.

In his previous request for a stay, Matheson had cited Canada's move to have provincial trials completed within 18 months.

But Duffie rejected the request, blaming the defence for much of the delay, given it made what the Crown described as "lengthy and sometimes novel requests" for information.

RCMP received a 911 call about a potentially drunk driver with a licence plate that matched Cleveland's during the early morning hours of March 21, 2014.

A fellow Mountie went to Cleveland's house and eventually arrested him in what the officer described as one of the most uncomfortable moments of his career.

Crown prosecutor Claude Haché will handle the sentencing. His colleague Michel Leblanc told the court he worked closely with Cleveland during his RCMP career and didn't want to handle the sentencing.