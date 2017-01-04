The defence wrapped its case in the impaired driving trial of a former RCMP officer Wednesday in Moncton.

49-year-old Ronald Cleveland is on trial for an impaired driving charges dating back to an incident in the early hours of March 21, 2014 in Dieppe.

The trial has been plagued by delays including numerous requests for disclosure from the defence. There was also an attempt to get charges withdrawn citing Cleveland's charter right to a speedy trial and a mix-up in getting phone records from the night of the arrest.

'I just arrested a sergeant'

Defence lawyer James Matheson finished cross-examining the arresting officer, Const. Joel Arsenault.

With the phone records now in hand, Matheson tried to establish a timeline of the events.

He asked Arsenault why it took him more than 15 minutes to read Cleveland his rights.

''What's going on in your head?'' said Matheson.

''I just arrested a sergeant," replied Arsenault. ''You don't go to training to arrest a sergeant you respect.''

Arsenault previously testified that arresting a superior officer was one of the most uncomfortable things he had to do in his 10-year career with the Codiac RCMP.

Lawyer questions lack of notes

At 3:30 a.m. on the morning of the arrest, Arsenault responded to a call at an address matching a reported plate number.

Cleveland was not there, but drove home after Arsenault called him, where he was arrested about 20 minutes later.

Matheson questioned why there were no police notes describing Cleveland's behaviour when he arrived at the house, only a half hour later at the police station.

Cleveland was taken to the police station around 4 a.m. where he failed a breathalyzer test.

He will be back in court Jan. 24 for closing arguments.

If convicted, Cleveland faces a sentence ranging from a $1,000 fine to a maximum of five years in prison.