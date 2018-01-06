One woman was sent to hospital after her car rolled over on Highway 1 just outside of Saint John near the Musquash Estuary Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the woman was trapped in the vehicle. The roof of the car had to be pulled off in order to get her out, said Lt. Kirk Westfield of the Musquash Fire Department.

He said crews responded to the accident at about 10:25 a.m.

One woman was taken to hospital as a result of the single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 Saturday morning. (Julia Wright/CBC )

Westfield said he wasn't sure of the extent of the woman's injuries, but said she was conscious and alert.

Shortly thereafter, the Musquash Fire Department responded to another accident three kilometres away on the same highway.

No injuries were reported in that incident, in which a car slid into the median, Westfield said.

According to the province's website, road travel is not recommended in parts of New Brunswick due to deteriorating road conditions.