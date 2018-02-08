Dive teams from around the world have gathered at Base Gagetown to test and challenge essential skills.

It's part of an annual exercise, Roguish Buoy, which is held at a different location in Canada each year.

Over the course of two weeks the dive teams will practice vehicle recovery, search and rescue, and the recovery of modular bridge piers, all under the ice-cold water of New Brunswick's George Lake.

Every branch of the Armed Forces has its own specialized divers.

The annual training event is meant to prepare dive teams to expertly and safely undertake diving tasks in support of army operations. (Catherine Harrop/CBC )

Army divers are often used for equipment recovery.

They were used in Bosnia, in recovery operations during the Swissair Flight 111 disaster in 1998, and most recently have worked to look for breaks along dykes during flooding.

The exercise is taking place at George Lake, where teams are diving in ice-cold water. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

'Cold, dark, and you can't see'

Every Canadian Army soldier who holds a specialty in diver training is trained at Base Gagetown.

Capt. Andrew Jarvis is a diver and co-ordinator of the Roguish Buoy exercise.

Capt. Andrew Jarvis is an army diver and co-ordinator of the exercise. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

He says army divers are usually brought in when the task is "cold and dark and you can't see."

"Navy divers are diving in the ocean where they can see what they're doing," he said.

"Army divers come inland, where there's lots of mud, and that's our job."

Because of this, it's very important that army dive teams work together and develop a solid communication plan for when they're underwater, Jarvis said.

Army divers test skills such as vehicle recovery, search and rescue, and the recovery of modular bridge piers. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

"So when a guy looks at you and squeezes your arm three times, you know exactly what that means," he said.

"You need to work out an entire method of communication that you can use under the water."

The exercise runs at Base Gagetown until Feb. 12.