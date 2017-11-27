The universe, according to UNB economics professor Rod Hill, is "probably quite deterministic."

"Whatever happens to us is simply going to happen to us," he said. "That's it. It would be silly to be angry about it."

Hill is the academic economist known for skewering bad research on gas price regulation, co-authoring several books including The Economics Anti-Textbook: A Critical Thinker's Guide to Microeconomics, writing frequent newspaper op-eds and running for the NDP in Saint John in the 2000 federal election.

He learned about fate firsthand one day in June 2015, when, while spring cleaning, he fell off a ladder.

He landed "in a freak way, bashing the top of my spine, likely against the railing of my house," he said.

It was only by pure luck, Hill said, that a neighbour cutting his lawn heard him and called for help. The accident left him a quadriplegic at age 58.

"Normally I should have been dead," said Hill, who lives in Millidgeville with his wife for 20 years, also a professor at UNB.

Imperfectly resurrected

Hill, an admirer of the linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, political activist Ralph Nader, and historian Howard Zinn, said his strong academic grounding in logic and reasoning helped him develop a cool-headed approach to what, for many people, would be a life-destroying injury.

"My accident didn't change my head, fortunately. It left my body in bad shape, but it didn't change anything else," he said.

Rod Hill is a professor of economics at the University of New Brunswick, Saint John campus, as well as a research associate with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. (CBC)

"I viewed it as if I died, and was resurrected, rather imperfectly. But if you compare my current existence to being dead, this is clearly better."

Back in class

After 10 months in hospital, and an additional eight months recovering at home, Hill returned to the classroom in January 2017, teaching a seminar in Canadian Economic Issues.

That he "really can't handle books or paper anymore," he said, hasn't deterred him from writing and teaching.

He writes by dictating his work electronically. The university has arranged to have a student help him take off his coat at the beginning of class and sets up the classroom. He had his office door modified so that he can enter using an electronic key.

Hill's book, The Economics Anti-Textbook: A Critical Thinker's Guide to Microeconomics, co-authored with Saint Thomas University economics professor Tony Myatt, challenges the assumptions, arguments, models and evidence of mainstream textbooks. (Zed Books Ltd.)

"People are very adaptable," he said, although notes with regret that he was forced to give up chess, a game he had long studied, due to his inability to move the pieces.

He is currently teaching International Trade Theory and Policy, which covers principles of international trade, issues in trade policy, NAFTA and other trade agreements.

Unlike the seminar he taught earlier in 2017, it's a conventional course that involves lecturing, summarizing ideas, and analysis using diagrams.

"I can't write on the board anymore so I have to use PowerPoint," he said. "I hate PowerPoint."

He expects to complete a revised edition of The Economics Anti-Textbook: A Critical Thinker's Guide to Microeconomics, next year.

Attacking fake research

Hill sees his mission as "countering misinformation."

"It's always fun to attack bad ideas and fake research," he said. "But what is important is to point out what the facts are, and for people to understand how to evaluate arguments, to try and separate fact from fiction … people have a tough time doing that.

"It's important for academics, who have training in these things, to try and set out clearly the arguments that people can't think about," he said.

His physical challenges haven't deterred him, he said, from trying to educate the public about the problem he's spent a career seeking to understand.

"Fortunately," he said "there is nothing, really, about the accident that is preventing me from continuing to do the work that I did before."