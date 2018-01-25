A nine-month campaign to stop development on a plot of Rockwood Park land shows people in Saint John will get their backs up when they perceive a threat to their iconic recreation spot.

But it turns out the size of the park has waxed and waned over the decades, with a history of pieces being sold to pay bills.

And a couple of those transactions have created some very nice neighbourhoods, with prominent family names like Irving and Weyman.

In 1894, the New Brunswick legislature authorized the park under the ownership of the Saint John Horticultural Association.

From there, growing the park proved easy. Making ends meet, not so much.

The association occasionally received grants from the city but had few ways to generate its own revenue beyond campground fees and the sale of bedding plants.

"I guess the association never had enough money to do what the park deserved," said historian Harold Wright, who is researching land transactions and regulations governing the park.

The Rocky Terrace subdivision was built on Rockwood Park land sold by the Horticultural Association in the 1950s. (CBC)

"They just did not have enough money. And the law allowed them to sell off land, there was a process to go through."

That process required a trip to the legislature and an amendment to the Saint John Horticultural Association Act every time a parcel was sold.

It's a trip the association made five times between 1950 and 1961.

At one time, the park's boundaries extended south all the way to Marsh Creek, encompassing territory now taken up with the Saint John throughway.

This 1930s-era map shows Rockwood Park extending to the north boundary of the Horticultural Gardens, known as the Public Gardens today. (City of Saint John)

One of those is the Rocky Terrace subdivision opposite the park's entrance on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

It attracted some of the city's best-known families when the lots went on the market in 1959, among them that of J.K. Irving and Dr. Stephen Weyman, who later became mayor. Weyman, his wife, Doris, and Alvin Flewelling were the project's developers.

A second sale allowed the creation of Highwood Drive off Mount Pleasant, with its spectacular views of the city and Bay of Fundy.

Wright says as much as 1,000 acres (about 404 hectares) of the park may have been sold during the first 60 years of the horticultural association's history, even even as other parcels were being accumulated.

Another 850 acres (about 344 hectares) were picked up after the municipality took ownership of Rockwood Park in 1967.

Today, Rockwood sprawls across 2,200 acres, making it one of the largest urban parks in the country.