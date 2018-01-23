Rockwood Park plot saved from development, but now what?

Saint John Coun. Gary Sullivan is hoping people in the community will come forward with low-cost ideas to restore the natural setting at a controversial parcel of Rockwood Park land.

The area, a 12-acre parcel (almost five hectares) at 1671 Sandy Point Road was in a natural state until 2003 when — without public discussion — it was cleared and filled in with rock from city road, water and sewer construction then underway.

With a "park" zoning still in place, the city added storm sewers to prepare the land for development.

But two determined efforts to develop the land were subsequently stopped in the face of community opposition.

The first, a proposal to build a condominium project was killed in 2009.

'If you've been on that site, you can see how rocky and ugly it is.' - Andrew MacGillivray

The second, a plan to open the land for semi-detached homes and apartments, was stopped by a council vote Jan. 15.

What's left is a parcel, still with the park zoning, that bears little resemblance to the original landscape.

"Now that development has been halted, I don't think it means we stop talking about the property," said Sullivan, who voted against the development plans.

"I don't think it would take a lot of money. I think it would take some imagination and some elbow grease and a couple of weeks of folks coming out to do some work."

Coun. Gary Sullivan hopes community groups will come to the city with proposals to restore the Rockwood Park land, which no longer lives up to the 'park' in its zoning. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Sullivan said the property is no longer a focus for council and there's no money available for remediation.

The initiative, he said, will likely have to come from the community.

Joan Pearce of Friends of Rockwood Park recognizes that reality.

She said the group will ask members of the public for ideas at a public event scheduled for Market Square as part of Heritage Week next month.

Trees might be nice

The group has also made unofficial inquiries with the city about planting trees on the site — possibly using compost manufactured by the Fundy Solid Waste Commission.

Rockwood Park user Andrew MacGillivray called it a "hidden gem" but said the city has little money to invest in a remediation project.

Questioned while walking a park trail Monday, he said planting grass and a few trees would go a long way.

"If you've been on that site, you can see how rocky and ugly it is," MacGillivray said.

"It looks over beautiful Harrigan Lake. It wouldn't take much to restore some of it to its natural beauty and extend the trail that's around [the lake]."

Thinking of trail network

Collin Barry, who was mountain biking in the park Monday, said the Sandy Point Road property could assist in the expansion of the park's trail network.

"If they are going to develop the trails further that may be, potentially, a parking space or access point for people [who] want to use the park," Barry said. "That might be an option."

Sullivan said he's heard a number of suggestions from the public.

They include establishing a butterfly sanctuary, a lookout over Harrigan Lake, a dog park, and a space for launching drones.