The privately owned Rockwood Park Stables leases land from the City of Saint John. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

A Facebook post criticizing the condition of horses kept at Rockwood Park Stables in Saint John has sparked an investigation by the New Brunswick SPCA.

The post, which has been shared more than 1,200 times, includes pictures of buckets with visibly murky drinking water and horses whose ribs are visible.

"[I'm] totally shocked and disgusted not only at the conditions of the stable area but the condition of several of the horses was absolutely shocking and appalling!" Jill Phillips wrote on Facebook.

Phillips declined to comment further on the stables.

A Facebook post criticising the conditions at Rockwood Park Stables has been shared more than 1,200 times. (Screenshot)

The stable is a privately owned and operated business on land in Rockwood Park that Lees Doley and Michael White lease from the City of Saint John. The year-round business offers trail rides, riding lessons and pony, wagon and sleigh rides, according to its website. It has multiple enclosures and more than 15 horses.

Phillips's concern about the horses was posted Sunday, and an animal protection officer from the New Brunswick SPCA went to the stables on Monday.

The SPCA did not respond to a request for comment.

Behind the pictures

But Lees Doley said Phillips's post is an exaggeration and, "not everything is clear-cut from a picture."

"From my understanding … the SPCA officer who was here found no issues with us or the care of these horses," Doley said.

She said the buckets get dirty from repeated drinking from the horses and most are self-filling.

One of the horses pictured in the Facebook post is 28 years old, said Doley, who attributed its skinny appearance to a stomach problem that prevents the animal from digesting grains.

Misty, a 28-year-old horse, is shown in a Facebook post that criticizes the conditions at Rockwood Park Stables. Her owner says the skinny horse has a digestion problem. (Facebook)

"She's been here 20 years now," she said.

"We have to manage her diet a little differently than others … over the years dealing with the issues that she has, we have been in contact with our vet."

The post shows another horse whose hooves have not been trimmed recently.

"We've had her not quite a month," Doley said.

"We don't disagree that her feet need to be trimmed. As soon as she's more used to us and not as nervous and as skittish we will address the feet."

She also said the stables were subject of an annual checkup by the provincial veterinarian in the last month.

Taking care

Horse owner Amanda Collins said she rode at the Rockwood stables from 1995 to 1997. She said the stables are a great part of the city, but they require care.

"My introduction to horses was at Rockwood Park, so I think it's great the city has something like that," Collins said. "But I think it's on the city and the park to make sure what they're showing the park is up to snuff.

"As a horse owner I would not be proud to show those buckets off to the public."

A dirty drinking-water bucket at Rockwood stables drew criticism on Facebook but was defended by the stable owner as the natural result of horses drinking from it. (Facebook)

She also said the horse with untrimmed hooves needs immediate attention.

"Those feet need to be seen by a professional, and I think it's on the park and on the owner to make sure that these things are getting done."

Saint John Mayor Don Darling posted a response to the issue on Facebook, saying, "I have reported this to our staff for the appropriate actions and it appears from posts, that the SPCA has been called as well … I fully support the appropriate people doing a review and ensuring the animals are being properly cared for."