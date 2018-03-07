A Grand Falls man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without a chance of parole for 10 years for killing his mother and to a concurrent 10 years for trying to kill his father.

Rock LaForest pleaded guilty earlier to the second-degree murder of his mother, Murielle, and the attempted murder of his father, Jacques, at the family home in Grand Falls, about 65 kilometres southeast of Edmundston, on July 18, 2015.

The sentence pronounced by Judge Lucie Lavigne​ in Edmundston was in keeping with a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence on Tuesday.

On the day of the attacks, police received a call from Jacques LaForest about trouble inside the family home.

Murielle LaForest was killed in Grand Falls by her son in the summer of 2015. (Submitted photo)

Murielle LaForest, who was 53, died at the scene, despite attempts to resuscitate her. Police initially said there'd been a stabbing but later said LaForest died from blows from a blunt instrument.

Rock LaForest, who was 21 at the time, was sent for a psychiatric evaluation and found fit to stand trial.