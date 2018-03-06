A Grand Falls man will be sentenced this week for killing his mother and trying to kill his father at their home in the summer of 2015.

Rock Laforest pleaded guilty earlier to the second-degree murder of his mother, Murielle, and the attempted murder of his father, Jacques, in the community about 65 kilometres southeast of Edmundston, on July 18, 2015.

On Tuesday, the Crown and defence filed a joint statement recommending LaForest get a sentence of life in prison without chance of parole for at least 10 years on the murder charge and a concurrent sentence of 10 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.

Reading a victim impact statement, Jacques LaForest said he had to leave his job because he could not return to a normal life after the crimes.

Murielle LaForest was killed at the family home in Grand Falls in the summer of 2015, and her husband, Jacques, was attacked but survived. (Submitted photo)

On the day of the attacks, police received a call from Jacques LaForest about trouble inside the family home.

Murielle LaForest, who was 53, died at the scene, despite attempts to resuscitate her. Police said she was killed with a blunt instrument.

Rock LaForest, who was 21 at the time, was sent for a psychiatric evaluation and found fit to stand trial.

The case was adjourned Tuesday, but a decision on sentencing is expected Wednesday.