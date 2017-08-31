A Fredericton man, identified by RCMP as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court this morning on drug and weapon-related charges.

Robin Moulton, 48, is accused of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm — a 9 mm Beretta — without a licence.

He was arrested on Aug. 22 as part of an ongoing joint-force investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities in New Brunswick, RCMP have said.

Police have since searched his residence on Brunswick Street and "several" other locations across the province and seized numerous items, including a high-powered rifle with a silencer and a loaded handgun, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She declined to comment on whether additional charges are expected.

As part of the same investigation, one of Moulton's "known associates," Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, of Fredericton has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon. She remains remanded in custody until her next court appearance on Sept. 1.

The arrests came on the heels of the homicide of Ronald Richard, 50, a former member of the Bacchus motorcycle club, near Minto. Bacchus is a New Brunswick-based club affiliated with the Hells Angels.

Robin Moulton is wearing the Hells Angels MC Nomads N.B. patch in this Facebook photo. (Facebook)

RCMP have said they do not believe the homicide was random but have not released Richard's cause of death or any other details.

Moulton, who is originally from Saint John, according to his Facebook page, is a member of the Hells Angels MC, Nomads New Brunswick chapter, RCMP have said.

The chapter, which was established in the province last fall, is made up of longstanding, elite Hells Angels members, police have said. The organization is called Nomads because, unlike traditional chapters, it doesn't have its own clubhouse.​

Moulton appeared in Woodstock court last week, but Judge Pierre Dubé relocated today's appearance to the Saint John courthouse, citing security concerns.

The matter was set over without pleas to give Moulton time to consult with his defence lawyer, T.J. Burke.

The regional sheriff for the southern district of New Brunswick would not say whether security in Saint John will be stepped up with extra sheriffs or police officers.

"As far as we're concerned, Thursday is a regular day of business in the Saint John Law Courts building," said George Oram.

"We place, at sheriff services, a great deal of emphasis on courtroom and building security on a daily basis.

"If we at times receive any intelligence that dictates we have to change or modify the way we deal with things or our approach to things, we deal with that on an as-needed basis."

Robin Moulton is originally from Saint John and is a trained chef and butcher, according to his Facebook page. (Facebook)

Oram said that for confidentiality reasons, he could not say where Moulton has been held in custody or where he is being transported from.

Unlike the Woodstock courthouse, the Saint John Law Courts building has underground access, so an accused person doesn't have to walk outside from the sheriff's van to court.

Numerous RCMP and Woodstock police officers, as well as sheriff's deputies were on hand for Moulton's Woodstock court appearance on Aug. 25.

Police circled the courthouse for about 90 minutes before Moulton arrived in a white sheriff's van, in the middle of a procession of marked and unmarked police vehicles.

Moulton was arrested Aug. 22 after being stopped while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Woodstock at around 7:20 a.m. A search of the car led to the seizure of "a quantity" of what is believed to be cocaine, said Rogers-Marsh.

Items seized during the execution of search warrants include:

Full-patch Hells Angels jacket.

Hells Angels "support club" patches.

A quantity of drugs.

Drug paraphernalia.

"Support 81 Maritimes" clothing, which police say is a metonym for Hells Angels — the eighth letter of the alphabet being H, and the first letter of the alphabet being A.

Moulton was convicted of drug trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon in the Toronto area in 2008 and was sentenced to 64 months in prison.

He was arrested in Las Vegas on March 25, 2008, and held in Nevada on an immigration violation while awaiting extradition to Toronto to face the cocaine trafficking and firearms offences.

The current RCMP-led operation also involves the Canadian Border Services Agency, Saint John Police Force, Fredericton Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and Edmundston Police.