A Fredericton man identified by RCMP as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels and one of his "known associates" are scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court this morning on drug and weapons-related charges.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, also of Fredericton, are expected to be given return dates to enter pleas and choose their method of trial — either by a provincial court judge, Court of Queen's Bench judge alone, or by judge and jury in the Court of Queen's Bench.

RCMP have said Moulton and Bugay were arrested in August as part of an ongoing joint-force investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities in New Brunswick.

Both remain in custody after being denied bail. There are publication bans on the evidence presented during their separate bail hearings.

Moulton was arrested on Aug. 22 near Woodstock. He's facing 12 charges, most of which relate to firearms, namely a high-powered rifle with a silencer and a loaded handgun, which he was previously banned from possessing for life, according to the information.

He is charged with improperly storing a 9mm handgun; possessing a restricted handgun without authorization; possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without a licence, and possessing a handgun while barred from doing so for life.​

He is also charged with unsafe storage of a .308-calibre rifle; possession of a silencer for a dangerous purpose; possession of a silencer without authorization; possession of a firearm while barred for life, and possession of ammunition while barred from doing so for 10 years.

The three drug charges are trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a press for use in trafficking.

Robin Moulton first appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Aug. 25, but the judge moved the proceedings to Saint John, citing security concerns. (CBC)

RCMP have said Moulton was charged after police searched his Fredericton residence on Brunswick Street and "several" other locations across the province and seized numerous items.

Bugay, who was arrested and released on Aug. 24 after police searched a residence on Aberdeen Street in Fredericton and then re-arrested on Aug. 29, is facing several charges.

They include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm — a 9mm Beretta — without a licence.

​RCMP have said Moulton is a member of the Hells Angels MC, Nomads New Brunswick chapter.

Police say the chapter, which was established in the province last fall, is made up of longstanding, elite Hells Angels members. The organization is called Nomads because, unlike traditional chapters, it doesn't have its own clubhouse.