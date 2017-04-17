The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more brands of flour and flour products to the national recall it issued April 4 over fears of E. coli contamination.

The initial recall issued on March 28 applied only to Robin Hood flour sold in four provinces in Western Canada. This is the second time more brands have been added to the recall list.

The items were identified during its ongoing food safety investigation.

The release says Ardent Mills is recalling various brands of flour and flour products due to possible E. coli O121 contamination.

Ardent Mills has locations in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The recalled products include: :

Creative Baker All Purpose Flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 300 SK with best before date of Oct. 26, 2017. UPC 6 300 SK 6 28622 10180 8.

Robin Hood Best for Blending Flour, 2.5 kg. Production code 6 307 548 with best before date of Feb. 2, 2018 is being recalled. UPC 0 59000 01534 7.

Robin Hood Best for Blending Flour, 2.5 kg. Production code 6 308 548 with best before date of Feb. 3, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01534 7.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Unbleached, 5 kg. Production code 6 300 548 with best before date of April 26, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01685 6.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 5 kg. Production code 6 300 548 with best before date of April 26, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01654 2.

Robin Hood Bread and Roll Mix Homestyle White, 1.36 kg. Production code 6 300 548 with best before date of Aug. 26, 2017. UPC 0 59000 00238 5.

Robin Hood Best for Blending Flour, 2.5 kg. Production code 6 298 548 with best before date of Jan. 24, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01534 7.

Robin Hood Best for Blending Flour, 2.5 kg. Production code 6 299 548 with best before Jan. 25, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01534 7.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Unbleached, 5 kg. Production code 6 299 548 with best before date of April 25, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01685 6.

Robin Hood Best for Bread Flour Homestyle White, 5 kg. Production code 6 299 548 with best before April 25, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01519 4.

Robin Hood Bread and Roll Mix Homestyle White, 1.36 kg. Production code 6 299 548 with best before date of Aug. 25, 207. UPC 0 59000 00238 5.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 5 kg. Production code of 6 301 548 with best before date of April 27, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01654 2.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Unbleached, 5 kg. Production code of 6 301 548 with best before date of April 27, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01685 6.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 10 kg. Production code of 6 302 548 with best before date of April 28, 2017. UPC 0 59000 01652 8.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 5 kg. Production code of 6 302 548 with best before date of April 28, 2017. UPC 0 59000 01654 2.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Unbleached, 5 kg. Production code of 6 303 548 with best before date of April 28, 2017. UPC 0 59000 01685 6.

CFIA said consumers should not consume the recalled products.

A class-action lawsuit has been launched.