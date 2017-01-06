A Fredericton man who had an estimated blood alcohol level four times the legal limit when he drove his SUV into a motorcycle carrying two people last summer, causing one victim to lose a leg below the knee, is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Robert Drew Shannon, 40, previously pleaded guilty to causing an accident resulting in bodily harm with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with an undertaking in relation to the June 19 collision in a traffic circle at the intersection of Two Nations Crossing and Cliffe Street.

During Shannon's sentencing hearing last month, Mike Burden, who was riding the motorcycle with his wife, Kendra, had to be led out of the courtroom because of his profanity-laced tirade.

"Look at me," he screamed, lifting up his prosthetic leg and throwing his hat at Shannon.

"You should've hit reverse and run over me."

In addition to having his left leg amputated below the knee, Burden also suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a punctured lung, ruptured stomach, brain injuries and personality changes.

His wife required several surgeries to repair a crushed ankle.

Mike Burden showing the results of his injuries after being led outside the Fredericton courthouse after his outburst during Robert Shannon's sentencing hearing on Dec. 7. (CBC)

The maximum sentence for impaired driving causing bodily harm is 10 years in a federal prison.

The Crown is seeking a prison term of between 30 and 36 months, along with a prohibition from driving for four to five years.

The defence has asked Judge Julian Dickson to consider a provincial jail sentence of between 18 months and two years less a day, or a lesser prison term than what the Crown recommended. The defence also suggested no more than a three-year driving prohibition.

Shannon had also been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, and driving with a suspended licence relating to the crash, but those charges were reserved.